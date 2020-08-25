Drug bust in New Hanover, Brunswick nets cocaine, guns, $100K in cash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were arrested and one other sought following a joint investigation into cocaine trafficking in the Cape Fear Region.
According to a news release, detectives with the New Hanover and Brunswick County sheriff’s office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested Lorenzo Coston, 31, near Seventh and Meares streets in Wilmington on Monday.
Two ounces of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of money were seized from Coston. Following his arrest, search warrants were executed at a home on Ashland Way in Leland and an apartment in Wake County.
Detectives seized 18 ounces of cocaine, two handguns, and undisclosed amounts of marijuana and US currency from the Leland home. The homeowner, Kathy Moses, 57, was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
William Baptiste, 31, who also leaves at the home, has outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The Raleigh Police Drug and Vice Team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Trinity Village Lane and seized a stolen Glock handgun from Wilmington and an undisclosed amount of marijuana. Coston’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Monica Moses, was arrested at the home on a charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
In total, 20 ounces of cocaine, three guns, and over $100,000 in cash were seized by detectives.
Coston was charged with 13 counts of trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, three counts of possession of cocaine, three counts of sell and deliver cocaine, and one count of maintaining a vehicle for dwelling for a controlled substance.
He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $3 million bond.
