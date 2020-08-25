COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants sports and exercise equipment for fun, healthy learning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for teachers, one of which is making learning fun while safe inside the classroom.
Chris Wirszyla, a teacher at Cape Fear Elementary in Rocky Point is hoping to get some sports and exercise equipment through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers across the country get funding for school supplies.
"The name of my project is 'Germ Free and Fun Health Related Exercise.' The money from this grant will be used to purchase supplies to keep students socially distanced so that they can exercise safely and maintain good, healthy habits," Wirszyla says.
On the Donors Choose website, Wirszyla says "Physical Education in particular needs to incorporate creative yet germ free ideas to keep students interested and motivated to stay in shape, in order to avoid the 'Quarantine 15', and avoiding unwanted weight gain."
Dr. Wirszyla still needs $190 to fully fund his project. Once his goal is met, Donors Choose will purchase the supplies and deliver them to the school.
