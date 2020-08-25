Columbus County Schools announces return date for in-person instruction for 4th and 5th grades

“After careful consideration and planning, Columbus County Schools has determined that we are prepared to bring back students in grades 4th and 5th starting Monday, August 31st for in-person, daily instruction for those that have requested it. This decision was made after evaluating the ability to meet safety guidelines with additional students, as well as the ability to meet the educational needs of in-person students. We also recognize the difficulty for some parents to find childcare during the school day,” according to the school system.