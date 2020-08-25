Boil water advisory in effect for some Columbus County water customers after outages, pressure issues

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Water customers in Columbus County Water and Sewer District IV have experienced periods of low pressure and outages due to equipment failure on Tuesday morning. Services have been restored since the outages, but customers in the district are being asked to boil all water used for human consumption until further notice.
“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” according to a press release.
Customers are also being asked to conserve water whenever possible, the boil water advisory will be in effect until lifted.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.