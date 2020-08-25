Back the Blue event gives free meals to officers to show support, appreciation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers were given free meals Tuesday during a Back the Blue event in Wilmington.
The owners of Savor Southern Kitchen, Jeff and Danielle Cousler, hosted the event. They provided hot dogs, coleslaw, potato chips, cookies, and candy along with tea and soda.
“We decided to put stuff together and give them a little bag and let them know that we’re here for them and that we love them and that we support them,” said Danielle.
Officers with Carolina Beach Police Department, Kure Beach Police Department, Wilmington Police Department, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were invited to grab a bagged lunch.
“There might be a bad apple here in there but I think for the most part they do a lot for our community and protect us and I think that you know they just need to feel a little appreciated,” said Danielle.
Danielle says they may hold another Back the Blue event in the near future.
