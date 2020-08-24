Virtual learning systems down for NHCS, parents asked to contact teachers for ‘alternative’ instructional plans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Zoom, the video software used for New Hanover County Schools virtual learning is down Monday morning, according to the school system, as of now there is no telling when the software will be back up and running.
Parents are being asked to contact their children’s teachers to get alternative teaching plans.
“Zoom in experiencing technical issues globally. At this time we do not know when it will be back up. Please contact your child’s teacher in regards to an alternative instructional plan,” according to a social media post by NHCS.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.