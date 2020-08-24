Police: Man has barricaded himself in Carolina Beach apartment

According to Det. Sgt. Scott Hettinger, CBPD officers responded to the 700 block of Glenn Ave. just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. (Source: Gray News)
By WECT Staff | August 24, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 8:18 AM

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man has barricaded himself in an apartment overnight, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department.

According to Det. Sgt. Scott Hettinger, CBPD officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Glenn Ave. just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers reported seeing a man grab a firearm in the apartment before disappearing from view, Hettinger said.

There are no hostages in the apartment.

The man still was barricaded in the apartment as of 8 a.m. Monday.

