Police: Man has barricaded himself in Carolina Beach apartment

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man has barricaded himself in an apartment overnight, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department.
According to Det. Sgt. Scott Hettinger, CBPD officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Glenn Ave. just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers reported seeing a man grab a firearm in the apartment before disappearing from view, Hettinger said.
There are no hostages in the apartment.
The man still was barricaded in the apartment as of 8 a.m. Monday.
