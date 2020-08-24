NHRMC modifies visiting restrictions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Visitor restrictions put in place by New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) in March to protect patients, staff and the community will be modified beginning Tuesday, August 25.
Hospitalized patients will be allowed to identify one person over the age of 18 who may visit them between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Anyone who is pregnant, immunocompromised, or over the age of 65 is discouraged from visiting.
The designated person will be the only permitted visitor during the person’s stay and will be screened upon entering the building.
All visitors must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth, wash hands often and follow other social distancing guidelines while at NHRMC.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the building.
Other requirements are in place for specific areas.
Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital
NICU patients may have both parents.
Women in the birthplace areas may have one support partner.
Pediatric patients may have one advocate, parent or guardian.
NHRMC Emergency Departments
Patients may have a visitor in certain limited circumstances as approved by clinical leaders.
Procedural/Diagnostic/Outpatient Areas
Visitors accompanying patients who are undergoing procedures or outpatient visits will be asked to remain in their car during the patient procedure.
NHRMC Behavioral Health Hospital
No visiting is permitted at this time.
NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital inpatient areas
Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
NHRMC Rehabilitation Hospital
Visiting hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with modifications for those in semi-private rooms.
Pender Memorial Hospital
No visiting is permitted at this time, except in special circumstances.
Visit www.nhrmc.org for the latest visitor information.
