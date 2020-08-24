New Hanover County approves mask requirement for government buildings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners approved a resolution requiring masks be worn inside all government buildings in the county.
The resolution is a mostly symbolic gesture by the board to affirm Governor Cooper’s order which is already in effect statewide. The resolution was intially placed on the county’s consent agenda but was pulled off it by Commissioner Patricia Kusek for further discussion.
County Manager Chris Coudriet explained the reasoning for the resolution and how it would be enforced in county buildings. Cooper’s order does allow for several exemptions when it comes to wearing masks, those with a medical condition are not required to wear a mask. Similarly, the governor’s order exempts government buildings.
Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said his main concern was for employees who are putting themselves at risk of contracting the virus, like those working in Health and Human Services as well as other county employees.
When asked if the county is actively enforcing the mask mandate, Coudriet said they were asking visitors to any building to wear a mask and had not faced much opposition and even offered masks to those without one.
The resolution was eventually passed.
