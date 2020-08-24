$2 million bond for Rocky Point man accused of setting home on fire

ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point man is facing arson charges after he intentionally set a home on fire in Atkinson Sunday morning, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
A news release from the sheriff’s office states that the fire was first reported around 7:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Alderman Street. The occupants of the home were able to escape without injury and the Atkinson Fire Department extinguished the fire.
Following a joint investigation by the Pender County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was determined to be arson and 50-year-old Hecktor Zapata Jr. was identified as the suspect.
Deputies arrested Zapata at his home on charges of first-degree arson and felony breaking and entering.
He was given a $2 million bond and will make his first court appearance on Monday, the sheriff’s office stated.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.
