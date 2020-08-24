First Alert Forecast: Laura and Marco there, storms and heat here

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Storms Laura and Marco are rightly stealing headlines this Monday as they target the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline. Marco will strike first as a tropical storm. Laura will be next, potentially as a hurricane.
What Laura and Marco mean for the Cape Fear Region...
Direct rain, wind, and surge: The distant tracks of Laura and Marco will, thankfully, preclude these impacts here. Keep those impacted more directly in your thoughts and prayers. It will be rough for some!
Heavy surf and rip currents: Since Laura tracked at least partially north of the Caribbean islands, increased swell will convert to two to four-foot breakers and a moderate rip current risk through Tuesday.
Remnant rain: Laura and Marco will jam moisture into the Deep South. While the vast majority of this moisture will bypass the Carolinas, some may very indirectly bleed in to bolster pop-up storm chances this weekend.
Mercifully, no other systems in the Atlantic Basin pose a quantifiable or definable threat to North America right now. Please remain alert and prepared into September, though! All you need: wect.com/hurricane.
Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region for Monday features variable clouds and a seasonable 50% chance for a shower or heavy storm. Amid light south breezes, temperatures will run to middle 80s.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, including an option for sizzling 90s to mix in by midweek, right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for whatever location you choose!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.