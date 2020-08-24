ECU: 262 new COVID-19 cases last week; 2 more clusters in dorms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says it had 262 new cases of COVID-19 among students and two more
clusters of COVID-19 have been found at dorms on campus.
ECU released new figures late Monday afternoon for last week’s cases on campus. It says five additional employees tested positive.
Among students tested last week, nearly 26% of them had positive results.
The number of new students cases jumped nine times from the week before when the university had just 29 new cases.
To date, ECU has had 370 students and 22 employees with the virus.
The new clusters were found at Jones Hall White Hall, both with six cases each.
This makes 11 clusters identified on campus since students returned to classes two weeks ago.
ECU has paused instruction until Wednesday when it plans to start virtual classes for all undergraduates.
COLLEGE HILL
- Gateway Hall - 17 to 18 cases
- Tyler Hall - 7 cases
- Scott Hall - 6 cases
WEST END
- Greene Hall - 10 cases
- Clement Hall - 7 cases
- White Hall - 6 cases
- Fletcher Hall - 5 cases
- Garrett Hall - 5 cases
CENTRAL CAMPUS
- Fleming Hall - 6 cases
SPORTS
- ECU football team - 10 cases
GREEK LIFE
- Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority - 5 cases
Meanwhile, the university confirms that it has moved dozens of students into a private Greenville apartment complex for isolation/quarantine.
ECU will not name the apartment complex that as of Monday has 63 students now housed there. The university says the students are in a “contained unit” which aids in food delivery and other services that are being provided by ECU.
ECU says those students have been given printed instructions with what is expected during the quarantine which includes staying in their apartments.
