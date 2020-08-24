Daylong standoff continues with no word from man barricaded with shotgun

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A daylong standoff situation has law enforcement on the scene in Carolina Beach. Police responded to a domestic dispute call after 11 p.m. Sunday night. A man with a gun barricaded himself inside his home and refused to come out.
But since police have arrived on scene, not much has happened. Police have roads blocked off and they have had some of the man’s friends and family to talk to him.
There have been no signs of aggression. From what they know, police say the man is safe and so are the neighbors.
“No officers are hurt, the residents are safe, they’re in a safe location,” said Chief Spivey, Carolina Beach Police Department. “We assume and hope the occupant is safe. We’re just continuing this as it moves along and dealing with it the best we can.”
Police have tried to talk to the man inside. A family friend says his phone is on, but he won’t respond to police, family or friends.
Chief Spivey said they can count on help from other departments if needed as they settle in to wait as long as it takes for the man to come out safely.
“We’ve already mitigated for turning out people, exchanging fresh man power,” said Chief Spivey. “We’ve got Kure Beach, we’ve got New Hanover sheriff’s department, we’ve got Wilmington police department. So we’re equipped with man power and resources if need be.”
“This is a quiet neighborhood, don’t have any troubles,” said Jim Sattie.
Neighbors said they’ve talked with the man in the past and never expected anything like this. Like police, they’re hoping no one gets hurt.
“I hope everyone is safe,” said Sattie. “I wish the best for the guy that’s inside, I hope he’s okay.”
While the man is thought to have a gun, no shots have been fired. A family friend has tried communicating to him on a loudspeaker. But so far it has not led him to come out.
