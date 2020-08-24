County Commissioner calls Trillium’s handling of The Healing Place a ‘bait and switch’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The move by Trillium Health Resources to go with a different provider for the heavily-debated treatment center ‘The Healing Place’ drew ire from one county commissioner Monday morning and hesitation from county staff to enter into an agreement with Trillium.
That’s because when New Hanover County sought a special use permit from the City of Wilmington for the 200-bed treatment facility local leaders were under the impression that the local organization Coastal Horizons would be operating the facility. However, in May Trillium announced it would no longer be using Coastal Horizons, instead, opting to go with The Healing Place of Louisville to run the facility.
The announcement caught Coastal Horizons by surprise as the organization had lobbied on behalf of the county to get the special use permit approved by the city and ultimately, despite facing significant pushback from neighboring businesses and a lawsuit, was successful.
On Monday, County Manager Chris Coudriet asked for direction from the board outright saying county staff did not want to enter into any agreement with The Healing Place unless the board directed them to do so.
“I think it is fair to say that when the special use permit was secured in January of 2019 all the parties involved believed Coastal was the preferred operator for Trillium,” Coudriet said.
“From a staff perspective, we do not want to enter into an agreement with The Healing Place ... unless the board directs us because it is different from what the special use permit suggested would be the local operator in January of 2019,” he said.
County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield also expressed his concerns with the surprise move by Trillium.
“Having talked with several members of City Council, I don’t think they would have approved the special use permit had it not been for Coastal Horizons being there ... To me, it seems like it has been a bait and switch with Trillium,” he said.
Barfield said the switch of care providers hurts the credibility of New Hanover County government itself.
Other commissioners stressed the importance of the facility, regardless of whatever operator Trillium chooses. County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman expressed her appreciation for Coastal Horizons and assured them that by directing county staff to move forward with The Healing Place it did not mean there would not be future opportunities to work together.
“You’re our partner in so much, and we want to continue to be partners. The treatment center is just one thing, we have a lot in the county, I believe in the future if this hospital partnership goes through and we are going to have a lot of money to invest in treatment and mental health,” she said.
A motion to direct staff to move forward with executing an agreement to move forward with The Healing Place was made and passed 4-1, with Barfield being the sole dissenting vote.
