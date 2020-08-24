Coast Guard checks in on boats washed ashore in Southport, ensuring removal process underway by ‘responsible parties'

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The day after Hurricane Isaias passed residents in the Indigo Plantation neighborhood woke up to a strange sight, more than 20 boats had been tossed ashore leaving many people to wonder, who would remove them and what risks they posed.
Now, three weeks later the U.S. Coast Guard has provided an update on the status of the wayward boats and it is mostly good news.
“Today Sector personnel checked out the salvage progress of the more than 30 vessels displaced from Hurricane Isaias in Southport, NC. There are no active oil discharges, and the Coast Guard is overseeing the responsible parties that are actively working to remove the vessels,” according to the USCG.
While it is clear there is plenty of work still to be done removing the boats from land, the boats removal typically falls upon the owners of each vessel.
