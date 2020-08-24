Brunswick County Commissioners approve debris cleanup for residents along private roads, gated communities

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Isaias made landfall in Ocean Isle Beach bringing widespread damage across the Cape Fear region, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners have approved debris pickup for residents in unincorporated areas.
“The Board of Commissioners approved the activation of the contracts to monitor and collect only vegetative debris in the unincorporated areas. The contract will include one round of collection only, according to a press release from the county.
The unincorporated areas of the county covered under the contracts will include:
- Gated communities
- Rights-of-way along private roads
- Tree leaners and hangers”
Although the storm made landfall in early August, the debris pickup is not expected to begin for at least another week -- two weeks, according to the county.
“Mobilization of the vehicles to collect debris is not expected to begin for at least another one to two weeks. County staff will next work with our primary disaster debris management and monitoring contractors at Southern Disaster Recovery and Tetra Tech to begin planning the activation of the contracts for the one round of vegetative debris collection,” according to the press release.
Residents should determine whether or not the county or the state will be responsible for providing debris pickup in order to ensure they do not miss their chance.
“Under Brunswick County’s activated monitoring and debris contracts, individuals along private roads will be included in County’s one round of debris collection. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has already begun its efforts to collect disaster debris along state-maintained roads in Brunswick County.
Some of the most affected neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas are already along state-maintained roads, which could mean that the NCDOT’s service will cover debris in these areas rather than the County’s upcoming collection efforts. Several neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County include both private and state roads. If you are not sure if you live along a state or a private road, contact NCDOT at 910-754-6527 or Brunswick County GIS at 910-253-2390,” according to the release.
