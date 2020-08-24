Brunswick County Commissioners approve debris cleanup for residents along private roads, gated communities

Some of the most affected neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas are already along state-maintained roads, which could mean that the NCDOT’s service will cover debris in these areas rather than the County’s upcoming collection efforts. Several neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County include both private and state roads. If you are not sure if you live along a state or a private road, contact NCDOT at 910-754-6527 or Brunswick County GIS at 910-253-2390,” according to the release.