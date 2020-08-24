Bladen Co. officials say body recovered from Cape Fear River is Durham man; foul play suspected

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The body recovered Saturday from the Cape Fear River is a Durham man, the Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced.
An autopsy performed Monday positively identified the body as 54-year-old Kenneth Ross Covell.
The cause of death has not been released at this time.
“The investigation into this case is continuing,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Based on the information received and the circumstances surrounding this case, it is believed that foul play is involved with the death of Covell.”
Earlier this week both the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Sheriff’s Offices received credible information about a body being dumped in the river.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
