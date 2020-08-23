First Alert Forecast: short term stormy trend, Marco and Laura scurry into the Gulf

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert forecast. A Bermuda high pressure system will shift in from the east next week bringing hotter and drier conditions midweek but until then the risk for showers and storms will be near 40% Monday and Tuesday. Also, high temperatures Monday and Tuesday will reach the middle 80s, struggling with extensive cloud cover and cooling storms.
By Wednesday expect a change in the pattern with more sunshine which will help temperatures soar into the lower 90s, perhaps middle 90s further inland. Heat indices could approach the triple digits. Rain chances midweek though Friday will be near 20-30% then climb back to 40% heading into the weekend. The warmer days may inspire you to head to area beaches but please stay up-do-date with the rip current risk as swells from Laura may increase the risk for our local shores.
Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Marco made a significant shift to the east Saturday evening and as of Sunday evening is now crossing the warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico. A landfall is expected Monday along the Louisiana coastline. Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to pass over or near Cuba before moving into the very warm ocean water of Gulf of Mexico. A landfall is projected to be somewhere between Texas and Mississippi by midweek.
Given the latest forecast tracks of Marco and Laura, the Louisiana coast could have two landfalling hurricanes within 48 hours of each other but the track is subject to change. As we head into the heart of the season, please take the time to restock and retool your family hurricane kit and plan. Storm tracking and learning tools and a full preparedness checklist are always available at wect.com/hurricane.
Catch your sunny and occasionally stormy seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App! Thanks so much for trusting your First Alert Weather Team, especially as the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season nears.
