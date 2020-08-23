Community steps up to organize school supply giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A week into the school year and families are still trying to figure out how to get by during times of COVID-19. Some are in classrooms, while others preform remote learning. However, it’s the act of finding and being able to afford school supplies has been tough for some.
It’s these circumstances that the Wilmington Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (WIMA) felt it was imperative to hold their annual “Back 2 School Bash” on Saturday.
The event was held at the M.L.K. Center on S. 8th Street in Wilmington, with over two thousand boxes of school supplies provided by Novant Health.
“I asked and Novant Health agreed to carry the financial burden, sponsoring two thousand small boxes, of grade specific school supplies, face masks, and healthcare information,” said Pastor Robert Campbell, President of WIMA.
One attendee at the event, Rebecca Carter, is the mother of three kids. One is in college, while the younger two are attending school in New Hanover County. For her, it’s a matter of finding the time to go back-to-school shopping.
“I’m struggling with even trying to leave the house with working in between zoom sessions and seesaw lessons,” says Carter. “So just to get out and get supplies where you literally don’t have to get out of the comfort of your car.”
Before the current pandemic started, Carter remembers a time when she struggled to afford school supplies. Her youngest has a learning disability, so the extra supplies and community support will help progress his learning.
“We’re always going through supplies. Because, yeah, we can write on a white board...but now we have free paper where he needs to practice not being able to erase constantly,” Carter said.
The group of community leaders say they’ve heard the needs of families since COVID-19 strained households and they wanted to do what they can to support and help students thrive during trying times.
“Had it not been for the grace of God, we could’ve been in one of those cars. One of the things we try to show is we are just like you; we could be in that same situation and we just want to help.” Pastor of Warner Temple AME Zion Clifford Barnett said.
Additionally, WIMA is working with the Wilmington Housing Authority, and organizations who serve the Hispanic Community, to deliver school supplies to 10 other small neighborhoods, trailer courts and organizations.
If organizations or individuals would like to help distribute supplies, call 910-489-6221.
