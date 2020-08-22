Wilmington Police investigating Saturday morning shooting on Willard Street, one man injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Willard Street in Wilmington.
“Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, August 22, Wilmington police responded to the 1300 block of Willard St. in reference to shots heard by officers patrolling nearby. Upon arrival, they discovered a 31-year-old male gunshot wound victim. As of 5 a.m. this morning, the victim was in stable condition at NHRMC,” according to police.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
