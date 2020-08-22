In the middle of hurricane season, Pender group wants everybody to stay prepared

“We want to make sure people are aware. We want to make sure they don’t think we’re one and done but we need to make sure that everybody is aware,” said Olivia Dawson, Co-chair of PLTRG. “There’s many out there in the Atlantic, we don’t know what direction they’re going and we don’t always know where they’re going to hit. Pender county got hit hard from Florence, Brunswick county from Isaias, so we just need to make sure people are prepared whatever the circumstances are.”