In the middle of hurricane season, Pender group wants everybody to stay prepared

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Because we’ve already head one Hurricane hit the cape fear, it can be easily to forget that we are still in the heart of Hurricane Season. But a group in Pender county is making sure everybody is still prepared.
Saturday, the Pender Long Term Recovery Group handed out hurricane preparedness kits filled with non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies and information for people who might need it.
The group was formed after Hurricane Florence and says every year there becomes more reason to educate the public on how to prepare.
“We want to make sure people are aware. We want to make sure they don’t think we’re one and done but we need to make sure that everybody is aware,” said Olivia Dawson, Co-chair of PLTRG. “There’s many out there in the Atlantic, we don’t know what direction they’re going and we don’t always know where they’re going to hit. Pender county got hit hard from Florence, Brunswick county from Isaias, so we just need to make sure people are prepared whatever the circumstances are.”
If you are still looking for assistance or how to make your own hurricane preparedness kit, we have everything you need to know here.
