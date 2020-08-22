‘The Harbor’ detox facility closing down after New Hanover County conveys property to NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Harbor, a detox and crisis stabilization facility located on South 17th Street will stop taking admissions starting Oct. 23, 2020 due to the transfer of the property from New Hanover County to NHRMC.
“The Harbor Facility-Based Crisis (FBC) in Wilmington has been located on what was, until recently, county property. Earlier this year the county conveyed that property to New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). The building The Harbor occupies has been scheduled for demolition,” according to an announcement from the facility.
Although The Harbor, an RHA Health Services facility, hoped to continue providing a facility for those in need of their services it appears that is not going to happen. The Harbor provided 24-hour service with 16 beds for short-term mental health care and detox services for those with substance abuse issues.
“NHRMC has been very gracious in allowing us time to find alternative space to continue to provide this much-needed service. Unfortunately, uncertainty in both State and Medicaid funding has made making a long-term commitment to leasing property difficult. It is RHA’s desire to continue to provide facility-based crisis and detoxification services to Wilmington, New Hanover County, and the surrounding community, however, the lack of viable facility options leaves RHA with no choice but to close The Harbor,” according to a press release.
RHA Health Services will continue to provide outpatient services at the 2023 South 17th Street location operating Monday -- Friday, from 8 a.m. -- 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.