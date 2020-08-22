First Alert Forecast: stray storm Sunday, Laura and Marco journey into the Gulf of Mexico

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! As August winds down, the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is just beginning! And true to form, your First Alert Weather Team is tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin. Back at home, the risk for a shower or storm through the rest of the weekend will be near 20%. Odds for showers and storm will range near 30-40% Monday and Tuesday and then 20-30% for the remainder of the week. Temperatures are set to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next several days.