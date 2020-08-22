First Alert Forecast: stray storm Sunday, Laura and Marco journey into the Gulf of Mexico

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! As August winds down, the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is just beginning! And true to form, your First Alert Weather Team is tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin. Back at home, the risk for a shower or storm through the rest of the weekend will be near 20%. Odds for showers and storm will range near 30-40% Monday and Tuesday and then 20-30% for the remainder of the week. Temperatures are set to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next several days.
Across the Atlantic Basin, very warm water and limited wind shear will afford Tropical Storm Laura a chance to potentially intensify to a hurricane early next week. As the Bermuda high pressure system holds firm, the official forecast track has sifted south and west. Laura is forecast to pass near or over Hispaniola and Cuba before moving into the very warm ocean water of Gulf of Mexico. A landfall is projected to be somewhere between Texas and Mississippi by midweek.
Tropical Storm Marco is moving though Yucatan channel as it continues its journey northwest into the Gulf of Mexico. It will have plenty of warm water fuel with which to tap into which could help strengthen Marco into a hurricane as early as Monday. A landfall is forecast sometime early next week anywhere from Texas to Louisiana.
Given these systems, and a high probability for additional Atlantic tropical storm activity in the coming days and weeks, please take this weekend to restock and retool your family hurricane kit and plan. Storm tracking and learning tools and a full preparedness checklist are always available at wect.com/hurricane.
Catch your sunny and occasionally stormy seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App! Thanks so much for trusting your First Alert Weather Team, especially as the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season nears.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.