Wilmington brewery crafts new beer to honor first responders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s your chance to help our community prevent child hunger while enjoying a cold brew.
Edward Teach Brewery recently crafted a beer called First Responder Pale Ale. The beer is named in honor of the healthcare workers and first responders who have been on the front lines in the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We felt like it was real important to give back to first responders and we wanted to name it after them and just show them that we really do appreciate everything they’re doing in these crazy times,” said Amy Walker, manager of Edward Teach Brewery.
Walker said the new beer has been available for a little over a week and it’s already the brewery’s best-selling beer. She added that the First Responder Pale Ale is a limited run and will not be brewed again once it runs out.
The proceeds from distribution sales of the beer will benefit Nourish NC. That’s a local organization that helps provide extra food assistance to area children who might otherwise go hungry.
Edward Teach is also planning a block party to benefit the family of Mike Stanley — an area firefighter who died earlier this year following a motorcycle crash.
