“Shame on you”: Concrete lion stolen from Lion’s Gate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating the theft of a solid concrete lion from the entrance of Lion’s Gate off Eastwood Road.
Property Manager Laura Hines says they believe the lion was taken this past weekend.
Twin lions have sat on either side of the entrance since the community was built in the 1980s.
“The lions in Lion’s Gate were originally part of the Pembroke-Jones hunting club in Landfall, before Landfall, Wrightsville West and Lion’s Gate were created,” Hines said. “When they did a lot of the renovations at Landfall, the lions and the gate were brought over here to Lion’s Gate and have been here ever since.”
The lion is very heavy, and Hines estimates it’d take 6-8 strong people to move one.
The remaining lion on the left side is damaged, and it’s believed whoever took the right one also tried to remove the left lion.
“Its very sad that someone who may have been visiting our neighborhood, whether they were living here or visiting a tenant here or whatever, that they came into our neighborhood and felt it was alright to take something that belongs to the entire community and is part of who we are,” she said.
Hines has managed the community for 12 years. She says they just want the lion back, and are hopeful someone will come forward with information about where it might be. They’re irreplaceable, she says.
To whoever took it, Hines says:
"Shame on you, you know, our owners out here are very proud of where they live. The management company is very proud of what we handle out here. We want to make sure that Lion's Gate always looks really nice and we have a great reputation for being a community with very little to no crime, and we are very proud of what we do. So, we want the lion back, but shame on you for taking something that didn't belong to you at all."
Anyone with information should call Wilmington Police or the Lions Gate office at 910-313-2324.
