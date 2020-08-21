Seven employees at Noble Middle School are in quarantine following positive coronavirus test

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools on Friday confirmed that an employee at Noble Middle School has tested positive for the coronavirus.
As a result, six other employees at the middle school are now in quarantine.
“The employee who tested positive was last in the building on August 17, 2020,” the school district stated in a news release. “New Hanover County Schools is continuing to advise consistency in the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet away from others, and Wash hands often”
