SCDNR officials warn about state’s first sighting of big, egg-loving lizard in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - It’s an ominous first for South Carolina: a sighting of a foreign, egg-loving lizard that can grow several feet long and pose a threat to animals across the state, according to officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
South Carolina has documented its first black and white tegu lizard, officials said.
The species is popular in the pet trade and was sighted in Lexington, but an exact location was not released.
SCDNR staff have been monitoring the situation closely and have received multiple reports since May from Lexington and Aiken counties. No previous reports could be confirmed, officials said.
The reports come after the SCDNR posted pictures and information to social media in May, informing the public about the non-native lizard.
The tegu lizard is already established in both Georgia and Florida, likely as a result of release or escape, officials said.
The lizard found in Lexington County was an adult female measuring about 2.5 feet long, according to officials.
What's alarming is that officials said black and white tegu lizards can reach up to 4 feet in length and weigh more than 10 pounds as adults.
Tegus are voracious omnivorous lizards that eat a variety of prey including birds, small mammals, reptiles and amphibians, fruits, vegetables, insects and eggs.
“The introduction of any non-native species can have serious negative impacts on native wildlife. Black and white tegus are no exception,” said SCDNR herpetologist Andrew Grosse. “Tegus mature and reproduce quickly, though most concerning may be their preference for eggs and the potential impacts to our native ground-nesting birds like turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise.”
SCDNR asks people to report any sightings of black and white tegus in the wild to Andrew Grosse at grossea@dnr.sc.gov. If possible, please submit a photo, location, and time and date the individual was seen.
As a non-native species, tegus in the wild in South Carolina are not protected by state wildlife laws or regulations.
For more information about black and white tegus, including natural history and identifying characteristics, see https://georgiawildlife.com/tegus.