Police to monitor off-campus activity at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Leaders at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) are concerned that some students are ignoring COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and issued a reminder Friday.
Despite implementing “Best for the Nest” safety precautions, the biggest concern is with students in off-campus environments who are failing to comply with UNCW’s community standards that were implemented to meet the governor’s Phase II mandates, an action which can have potential legal consequences.
According to a message released by Chancellor Jose Sartarelli, violations are subject to prosecution, punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor in the NC Courts. Sartarelli reminds students that Phase II guidelines limit gatherings to 10 indoor/25 outdoor participants.
The UNCW Police Department is working with the Wilmington Police Department to monitor events in neighborhoods near campus that violate the governor’s mandates.
Students found in violation of the rules will receive additional educational training and may be subject to disciplinary action or possible further action by the city or county.
Other universities in the state have been forced to shut down in-person classes and switch to online learning following parties and other off-campus activities.
Updated guidance was issued by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Friday.
Sartarelli says faculty is prepared to pivot to online instruction if necessary.
