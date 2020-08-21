Owners of Mayfaire Town Center to file for bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The owners of Mayfaire Town Center, CBL Properties, plan to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
According to CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz, the company will enter into voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 1 after CBL secured a restructuring agreement with its debt holders on Aug. 19 that “significantly strengthen” its balance sheet. The agreement would eliminate around $900 million of debt.
A day prior to the announcement of the restructuring agreement, CBL reported an $81.5 million loss in the second quarter as it and other retailers were hammered by closings associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
Lebovitz added that it will be “business as usual” as its reopened properties continue to operate in accordance with various state and local government health-related mandates.
CBL Properties, a Tennesee-based real estate company, owns and operates over 100 retail centers across the country.
