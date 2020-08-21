Ogden Elementary unveils new socially-distant-focused outdoor classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ogden Elementary School joins the list of schools tackling socially-distant learning by literally taking it outside the classroom.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new outdoor learning space took place Friday morning.
The school’s staff and Parent-Teacher Association worked together to come up with a solution that will allow students to learn in-person safely during the pandemic.
“It provides an opportunity for students to do some additional learning, where it could be problem-solving, it could be in this arena, we could add more space for social distancing for our students and teachers,” said Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust. “It’s just not designed for science teachers or social studies, it could be language arts, it could be math, it could be health, it could be for language arts, we could do any type of learning or teaching.”
Similar classrooms are already constructed at Carolina Beach Elementary and College Park Elementary schools.
Snipes Academy will be the next school to add its own outside expansion thanks to a grant from the Landfall Foundation. Plans for that are already underway.
