First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Laura and “future Marco”... are they threats?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As August winds down, the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is just beginning! And true to form, your First Alert Weather Team is tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin...
Tropical Storm Laura: A strong high pressure ridge will steer the former Tropical Depression Thirteen toward Florida by early next week. Very warm water and limited wind shear will afford the system a chance to potentially intensify to a hurricane during that time. As of now, the Cape Fear Region is not in the official National Hurricane Center forecast track cone for Laura, but please stay alert in the unlikely event that that changes. Furthermore, it is plausible that even if the strongest aspects of this miss the Cape Fear Region, some of its thunderstorm activity and heavy surf materialize later next week.
Tropical Depression Fourteen: Caribbean Tropical Depression Fourteen is heading for the Gulf of Mexico and, though it will likely cross the Yucatan Peninsula on part of its journey, it will have plenty of warm water fuel with which to tap otherwise. Currently, portions of Texas and Louisiana are in the official National Hurricane Center forecast track cone for Fourteen. Though some remnant moisture from Fourteen may bleed into the Carolinas in the distant future, it appears quite unlikely the Cape Fear Region will feel any significant direct or indirect impacts from this system.
Given these systems, and a high probability for additional Atlantic tropical storm activity in the coming days and weeks, please take this weekend to restock and retool your family hurricane kit and plan. Storm tracking and learning tools and a full preparedness checklist are always available at wect.com/hurricane.
Your First Alert Forecast for Friday evening features variable clouds and a risk for scattered showers and storms across the Cape Fear Region, particularly after midnight. Storm cells will tend to scoot from south to north and some may feature some downpours and lightning. Expect balmy breezes and temperatures settling temperatures in the 80s.
Catch your sunny and occasionally stormy seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App! Thanks so much for trusting your First Alert Weather Team, especially as the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season nears.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.