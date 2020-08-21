First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Laura and “future Marco”... are they threats?

Tropical Storm Laura: A strong high pressure ridge will steer the former Tropical Depression Thirteen toward Florida by early next week. Very warm water and limited wind shear will afford the system a chance to potentially intensify to a hurricane during that time. As of now, the Cape Fear Region is not in the official National Hurricane Center forecast track cone for Laura, but please stay alert in the unlikely event that that changes. Furthermore, it is plausible that even if the strongest aspects of this miss the Cape Fear Region, some of its thunderstorm activity and heavy surf materialize later next week.