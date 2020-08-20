WPD: Man wanted in hit and run on Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of striking two vehicles on Market Street before fleeing the scene.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, Gilbert D. Stephenson III is wanted for hit/run leaving scene with property damage and failure to reduce speed.
Police say the incident took place at 1700 Market St. on July 9, causing injuries and an estimated $3,500 in damages.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
