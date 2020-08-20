WPD: Man wanted in hit and run on Market St.

By WECT Staff | August 20, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 9:07 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of striking two vehicles on Market Street before fleeing the scene.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Gilbert D. Stephenson III is wanted for hit/run leaving scene with property damage and failure to reduce speed.

Police say the incident took place at 1700 Market St. on July 9, causing injuries and an estimated $3,500 in damages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

