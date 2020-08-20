WPD attempting to locate missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Police say that Lisa Marie Angelini was last seen leaving 2520 Troy Dr. on Aug. 13 at approximately 9 a.m.
“She may be wearing a grey hoodie and black yoga pants,” a Facebook post from the WPD states. “And she has a tattoo on the back of her neck that says, ‘Bellisima.‘”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609.
