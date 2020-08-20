WPD attempting to locate missing woman

WPD attempting to locate missing woman
Police say that Lisa Marie Angelini was last seen leaving 2520 Troy Dr. on Aug. 13 at approximately 9 a.m. (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | August 20, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 11:16 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say that Lisa Marie Angelini was last seen leaving 2520 Troy Dr. on Aug. 13 at approximately 9 a.m.

“She may be wearing a grey hoodie and black yoga pants,” a Facebook post from the WPD states. “And she has a tattoo on the back of her neck that says, ‘Bellisima.‘”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609.

MISSING Lisa Marie Angelini was last seen walking out of 2520 Troy Dr. on August 13 at approximately 9 a.m. She may be...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.