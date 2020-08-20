Winnie’s Tavern closes temporarily

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington burger joint that’s typically found on ‘best of’ lists is closing its doors temporarily because of COVID-19.
Winnie’s Tavern announced early Thursday morning on Facebook that it will close temporarily because an employee has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
While the restaurant is closed the entire staff will undergo testing to make sure everyone is in the clear. Winnie’s did not indicate an expected re-opening date.
The restaurant on Burnett Boulevard was featured on the Cooking Channel’s show “Best Thing I Ever Ate”.
