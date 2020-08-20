Wilmington police: Woman sought in Bloomfield Lane hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to track down a woman wanted in a hit and run from last week.
According to a Facebook post by the agency, Cara Elizabeth Beaver, 24, is charged with hit and run, and driving with a revoked license following a crash on Bloomfield Lane near South 17th Street on Aug. 10.
Police say the crash caused about $4,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
