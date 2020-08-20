VIDEO: Bladen County deputies need help identifying catalytic converter thieves

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspected catalytic converter thieves who are targeting victims across the county.
The sheriff’s office provided surveillance video of the suspects stealing the devices from the Bladen Lakes State Forest on Aug. 12.
Officials say they’ve also targeted work vehicles, church buses, and other easily accessible vehicles to cut off the catalytic converters and sell them for scrap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.
A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s emission control system and helps reduce air pollution. The devices typically contain rare metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium and can fetch a good price at scrap metal facilities.
