UNCW’s Ryan Jeffers shines in Twins debut

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former UNCW baseball player Ryan Jeffers made his Major League debut for the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.
“You dream about this as a baseball player,” said Jeffers in a post game interview. “To finally get that dream to come true and come out and preform like we did today.”
Jeffers singled in his very first at-bat and finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and was hit by a pitch.
“It just feels good to get that first one of of the way,” Jeffers said about getting his first hit. “Everyone says it’s just another game of baseball. But it was nice to get the first out of the way.”
The Twins selected Jeffers in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB draft.
Minnesota beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1.
