UNCW’s Ryan Jeffers gets called up to Twins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - Former UNCW standout Ryan Jeffers was called up to the major league roster by the Minnesota Twins prior to tonight’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Jeffers will make his debut as the Twins’ starting catcher.Jeffers becomes the 11th Seahawk to reach the major league level and the fourth to don a major league jersey since the 2017 season.
Jeffers was selected in the second round of the 2018 MLB draft and quickly worked his way through the Twins’ minor league organization. He finished the 2019 season at the Double A level with Pensacola and this summer he was invited to the Twins summer training camp.
The Seahawks have had three catchers play the major league level with Cody Stanley (2015) and Hatcher (2010) being the other two. Hatcher eventually moved to pitcher, where he played eight seasons for three organizations.
In two seasons at the minor league level, Jeffers hit .296 with 21 home runs, 33 doubles and 82 runs batted in in 167 games.
With the Seahawks he finished with a .323 batting average, scored 102 runs and knocked in 96 over the course of three seasons.Jeffers was a two-time first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection in 2017 and 2018.
He was a third-team CoSida Academic All-America honoree in 2018 and majored in biology.
