Swimming advisory issued for public beach access in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A swimming advisory has been issued for a public beach access in Kure Beach, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
The advisory was posted at the public beach access at the ocean pier at end of K. Avenue, where tests of water samples taken on Aug. 19 indicate bacteria levels that exceed the state and federal action levels of 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters for Tier 1 high-usage sites.
“This advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire Kure Beach area,” the NCDEQ said in a news release. “Swimming advisories affect water within 200 feet of the sign.
“While it does not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the action level have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.”
State officials state that they will continue testing the site and will remove the sign and notify the public when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.
