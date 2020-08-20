Stein Mart in Wilmington set to close its doors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stein Mart in Wilmington appears set to close its doors after the company announced last week that it was filing for bankruptcy and would shutter a significant number of locations.
Several signs at the front of the Stein Mart off Oleander Drive Thursday morning stated that the store was closing and there was a 10-30% off sale to clear inventory.
Last week, CEO Hunt Hawkins said the effects of the coronavirus on the economy and the existing retail environment are the prime reasons for the decision.
“The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale,” Hawkins said in a news release. “The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.”
Stein Mart operates 281 stores across 30 states. It was founded in Mississippi in 1908.
