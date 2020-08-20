Seven year old raises more than $19,000 for MDA

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At the age of seven, Preston Bass is likely bringing in more money than any other kid in his entire school.
He's not keeping a dime of it.
Preston, along with his mother Angel have raise more than 19-thousand dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through The Preston Project.
"I'm blown away. I'm overwhelmed by the kindness and love of strangers and people who donate to our raffle." said Angel Bass. "I'm not a doctor, I can't fix my child. I'm not a researcher and can't come up with a cure but I can fund a cure."
Preston was diagnosed with Becker Muscular Dystrophy in 2016. He didn’t show any signs of the disease, it was found as part of a genetic screen after Preston was diagnosed with Autism.
"He had nothing to make anyone think that he had MD, but sure enough he has Becker's and it was found completely by accident."
Becker Muscular Dystrophy causes progressive weakness and wasting of the skeletal and heart muscles. There is no cure for this condition, but there is ongoing research that shows people with BMD may survive into their 40′s or beyond.
"You know it's really funny because he was a surprise baby, he was a miracle baby." Bass said. "He should not be here on this earth I was sent home to miscarry him - I miscarried his twin."
Now Preston and his mom are joined at the hip. During their first attempt at fundraising the two raised roughly a thousand dollars. Four years later that number has topped $19,000 despite a pandemic that has forced the majority of the fundraising online. Through The Preston Project a diamond necklace, custom corn hole game, a firepit and other items have been raffled off, often times going to complete strangers.
"I'm overwhelmed by the kindness and love of strangers and people who donate to our raffle. I never could see this and it just drives me more - really, how far can I go with this?"
Another way Preston Bass is raising money for MDA is by being a local ambassador for the Muscle Up! campaign which is sponsored by Jiffy Lube. Through its efforts the company has raised nearly $7 million and is targeting another $1 million in 2020.
