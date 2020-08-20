Rep. Rouzer predicts President Trump will win re-election ‘in a landslide’

“I know from 2016 he (President Trump) never led in a poll, at least not one that I recall,” Rep. Rouzer said after his remarks to several dozen people. “He was always down two or three (points), and he wins the state by two-point-eight percent, three percent. There was about a three to four underpoll for Trump in 2016. I think you can double that in 2020. The reason I think you can double that is I think there are a lot of people that quite honestly, they don’t want to tell the pollsters which way they are going to vote for president.”