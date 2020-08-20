Rep. Rouzer predicts President Trump will win re-election ‘in a landslide’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC7) told a group of supporters in Wilmington Thursday he believes President Donald Trump will win re-election in November “in a landslide” over democratic nominee Joe Biden. Rep. Rouzer, who is serving his third term in the U.S. House representing North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, believes polls showing the former vice-president leading the incumbent republican may not paint a clear picture.
“I know from 2016 he (President Trump) never led in a poll, at least not one that I recall,” Rep. Rouzer said after his remarks to several dozen people. “He was always down two or three (points), and he wins the state by two-point-eight percent, three percent. There was about a three to four underpoll for Trump in 2016. I think you can double that in 2020. The reason I think you can double that is I think there are a lot of people that quite honestly, they don’t want to tell the pollsters which way they are going to vote for president.”
Several times during his remarks, Rep. Rouzer referred to Biden as “a bridge to socialism in America”, because of support from progressives including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders. When asked about Biden’s support from moderate democrats and even some republicans, Rep. Rouzer stressed his beliefs would not waver.
“I’m looking at everybody that supports him at the national level, AOC (Oscasio-Cortez) and the radical left, I’m looking at Bernie Sanders, and the input they’ve had on his campaign already from a substance and policy standpoint,” Rep. Rouzer said. “Those are all very, very radical positions. Of course, much of the hard-core left supports defunding the police, and defunding the police is equivalent to mob rule. That’s basically what that means. Joe Biden may say ‘no, that’s not what I want to do!’, but the fact of the matter is the policies that are going to be put in place are going to lead right to that point.”
Rep. Rouzer highlighted the accomplishments made in the first two years of the Trump Administration, when republicans held majorities in both houses of Congress. He also called concerns over changes in the United States Postal Service ‘a hoax’, saying the USPS has access to financial resources to handle the expected influx of absentee by mail ballots cast in the General Election.
“The postal service is sitting on $14 billion, they have access to another ten billion dollars if they need it. That was provided in the last CARES package that Congress passed,” Rep. Rouzer said. “The fact of the matter is they process more than a billion pieces of mail a month so no matter how many people choose to send in a mail ballot, the postal service can accommodate it.”
