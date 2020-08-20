North Carolina applies for funding for lost wages assistance

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Following guidance from the federal government, the North Carolina Division of Employment Security (DES) applied, August 20, to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for $321 million in federal funding for the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program.
The NC Division of Employment Security (DES) learned mid-August that state unemployment trust fund dollars cannot be used to pay the optional $100 supplement to match the $300 weekly benefit offered in President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to partially extend unemployment assistance.
The $321 million will provide a weekly $300 LWA to eligible beneficiaries for three weeks.
Using existing unemployment systems and programs, this would be timelier than creating a new program; if approved, states will initially receive three weeks of LWA funding for the weeks ending August 1, August 8 and August 15, 2020.
In order to distribute funds quickly to eligible beneficiaries in North Carolina, the DES has been setting up the accounting process necessary to access grant funds so payments can be made as soon as possible following FEMA approval.
The following eligibility requirements must be met for a person to receive the $300 in LWA:
• The claimant must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from programs including state unemployment insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Extended Benefits.
• The claimant must be unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DES will provide additional information about Lost Wages Assistance in North Carolina as it becomes available. Other helpful resources can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.