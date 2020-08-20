New Hanover County adds free wireless internet access for residents

“We worked with the school system to identify main locations within the county that could be beneficial for students to have wireless access, and we plan to extend Wi-Fi at several more county buildings in the coming weeks,” said New Hanover County’s Chief Information Officer Leslie Chaney. “The first part of this initiative is extending wireless on county and school properties, and then our partnership with Live Oak Bank allows us to go further into the community than the county and school system could do alone.”