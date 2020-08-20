New Hanover County adds free wireless internet access for residents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials on Thursday announced the addition of free wireless internet access points throughout the county for children, families, and job seekers who lack access to high-speed internet.
The free, outdoor public wireless access points are at the following county-owned locations:
- Health and Human Services parking lot (1650 Greenfield Street)
- Register of Deeds parking lot (320 Chestnut Street)
- Downtown Library Story Park (corner of Third and Chestnut streets)
- Cape Fear Museum Park (corner of Market and 8th streets)
- NHC Government Center – south parking lot (230 Government Center Drive)
- Northeast Public Library parking area on left of building (1241 Military Cutoff Road)
Signage will be up at these locations in the coming days, notifying residents of these free wi-fi access points. The county’s network name is “NHC_FreeWifi” and does not require a password to access.
In addition, the county has several buildings with free wireless inside that the public can access, including the Government Center (230 Government Center Drive) and all four public libraries – which are currently open with modified hours and have public computers available for one-hour sessions.
“We worked with the school system to identify main locations within the county that could be beneficial for students to have wireless access, and we plan to extend Wi-Fi at several more county buildings in the coming weeks,” said New Hanover County’s Chief Information Officer Leslie Chaney. “The first part of this initiative is extending wireless on county and school properties, and then our partnership with Live Oak Bank allows us to go further into the community than the county and school system could do alone.”
There are also several school locations that have extended wireless outside buildings, and those drive-up wi-fi sites can be viewed here.
The addition of the wireless internet access points is part of a collaboration between the county, Live Oak Bank, and New Hanover County Schools.
