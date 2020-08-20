Meetings with FEMA, state leaders underway as Brunswick County awaits disaster aid

“We really need to focus on the hazards and impacts and that showed true in this event. The storm came up the coast as a tropical depression upgraded quickly to a category one hurricane, but the whole time our partners and the weather service and the hurricane center are focused on the concerns for tornadoes in our area and concerns of storm surge. We particularly don’t get a lot of storm surge here but that was the two main things they were pushing out, and we didn’t get a lot of wind damage. We got some wind damage but the majority of our damage was from tornadoes and storm surge-- life-threatening storm surge so we dodged a bullet with no loss of life or severe injuries,” said Conrow.