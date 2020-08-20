Man wanted for attempted murder in Navassa arrested in Wilmington

Gabriel Alexander Graham (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff | August 20, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 8:07 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting at a woman in Navassa in March has been taken into custody.

According to online records, Gabriel Alexander Graham was arrested in Wilmington on Wednesday and charged with:

  • first-degree attempted murder
  • assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle
  • injury to personal property

According to the Navassa Police Department, Graham allegedly fired at least five shots at a woman in her vehicle on Beulah Lane in Navassa.

The woman was not shot, though her vehicle was hit several times.

