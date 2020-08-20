Governor Cooper announces economic development grants for rural communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) approved grant requests from local communities for more than $4 million, including close to $867,000 for Columbus County, August 20.
“North Carolina’s rural communities need support to upgrade their infrastructure to attract good jobs and build a stronger future. Investments like Rural Infrastructure grants signal to businesses and communities that our state is ready for economic development despite the challenges of the pandemic,” Governor Cooper said.
The RIA approved a total of 18 grant requests; Columbus County was one of two recipients of the Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account program.
A grant of $866,983 was awarded to Columbus County to help the county provide increased water flow to Helena Chemical Company, which recently relocated to a new 40-acre site in the Southeast Regional Park.
Improving water service at this park will complete infrastructure needs for an additional 130 acres of land earmarked for future economic development.
Grants are funded by myriad specialized grant and loan programs and support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.
The grants are intended to create jobs, facilitate business expansion and fuel job growth in rural communities.
