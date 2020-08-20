FREE school supplies offered this weekend, compliments of Novant Health and WIMA

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children from financially challenged families will be able to receive free school supplies this weekend on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The Wilmington Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (WIMA) is sponsoring the seventh annual Back 2 School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 12-3 p.m. at the MLK Center located at 401 S. Eighth Street.
Two thousand boxes of school supplies will be provided by Novant Health.
“I asked and Novant Health agreed to carry the financial burden, sponsoring two thousand small boxes, of grade specific school supplies, face masks, and healthcare information,” said Pastor Robert Campbell, President of WIMA.
The main distribution point is at the MLK Center but WIMA is working with the Wilmington Housing Authority, and organizations who serve the Hispanic Community, to deliver school supplies to 10 other small neighborhoods, trailer courts and organizations.
If organizations or individuals would like to help distribute supplies, call 910-489-6221.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.