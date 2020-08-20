First Alert Forecast: tropics come alive as storm chances linger to close the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday evening to you and thanks for tapping into your First Alert Forecast! The period opens with a classically warm, humid, and unsettled August pattern across the Cape Fear Region. From the middle 80s, expect variable clouds, scattered showers, isolated heavy storms, variable breezes, and overnight lows in the muggy middle 70s. Daily odds for showers and storms will trend from 40-50% Friday and Saturday to 30% Sunday and Monday.
In the tropics, two systems warrant continued attention...
First, former “Invest 98-L” has developed into Tropical Depression Thirteen. Thirteen is making steady westward progress toward the eastern Caribbean islands and is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm on the way. The official five-day forecast track cone for Thirteen includes mountainous islands which could affect its organization and then the Bahamas, Florida, and the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This system has, at the very least, a chance to increase swell and rip currents in the Cape Fear Region; it is worth watching very closely.
Also: Tropical Depression Fourteen, formerly a tropical wave of low pressure named “Invest 97-L”, has formed in the western Caribbean Sea. Fourteen will have very warm water and a decently hospitable atmosphere with which to organize into a tropical storm in the coming days, and those with interests in the Gulf of Mexico ought to monitor it closely. As of now, direct impacts from this system appear improbable for the Cape Fear Region, but we will watch it closely in any case.
The first of the two tropical depressions to become a tropical storm will get the name Laura. The one that follows will be called Marco.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App! Thanks so much for trusting your First Alert Weather Team, especially as the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season nears.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.