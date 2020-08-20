First Alert Forecast: thunderstorm chances and a continued tropical buzz

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for tapping into your First Alert Forecast! The period opens with a classically warm, humid, and unsettled August Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect variable clouds, scattered showers, isolated heavy storms, variable breezes, and high temperatures mainly in the middle 80s. In the longer-range, daily odds for showers and storms will trend from 40% Friday and Saturday to 30% Sunday and Monday.
In the tropics, two systems warrant continued attention...
First, a tropical wave of low pressure named “Invest 97-L” continues to show signs of organization as it propagates westward through the Caribbean Sea. 97-L will have warm water and a decently hospitable atmosphere with which to organize in the coming days, and those with interests in the western Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico ought to monitor it closely. As of now, direct impacts from 97-L appear highly improbable for the Cape Fear Region.
Also, former “Invest 98-L” has developed into Tropical Depression Thirteen. Thirteen is making steady westward progress toward the eastern Caribbean islands and is likely to strengthen further, into a tropical storm named Laura, on the way. The official five-day forecast track cone for Thirteen includes mountainous islands which could affect its organization and then the Bahamas, Florida, and the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This system has, at the very least, a chance to increase swell and rip currents in the Cape Fear Region; it is worth watching very closely.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
