First Alert Forecast: thunderstorm chances and a continued tropical buzz

Also, former “Invest 98-L” has developed into Tropical Depression Thirteen. Thirteen is making steady westward progress toward the eastern Caribbean islands and is likely to strengthen further, into a tropical storm named Laura, on the way. The official five-day forecast track cone for Thirteen includes mountainous islands which could affect its organization and then the Bahamas, Florida, and the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This system has, at the very least, a chance to increase swell and rip currents in the Cape Fear Region; it is worth watching very closely.